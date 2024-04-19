Best NBA prop bets for Sixers vs. Knicks Game 1 (Jalen Brunson in for big game)
By Reed Wallach
The Sixers and Knicks start first round action on Saturday night in New York, one of the most intriguing matchups in the postseason.
The series is lined as a coin flip as the Sixers have an incredibly high ceiling with big man Joel Embiid back from knee surgery, but doesn’t look 100%, which can open up the floor for Jalen Brunson to keep up his elite level of play.
How should we attack this game from a player prop perspective? We got you covered below!
Best prop bets for Sixers vs. Knicks
- Jalen Brunson OVER 40.5 points + rebounds + assists
- Josh Hart OVER 10.5 rebounds
- Buddy Hield OVER 1.5 three pointers made
Jalen Brunson OVER 40.5 points + rebounds + assists
Brunson may be set to explode in this series. After finishing the regular season averaging about 37 points per game with nearly nine assists in the month of April, the Knicks draw a Sixers team that is relying on Joel Embiid to be the anchor of the defense.
However, Embiid is still ramping up from a mid-season knee surgery and the Knicks have an opportunity to exploit him in the pick-and-roll, which is anchored by a first team All-NBA contender in Brunson.
Brunson will be able to get to his mid-range pull up, shoot from beyond the arc, or find teammates on the perimeter to get quality looks. Another comprehensive stat line from Brunson is likely come Saturday night, bet accordingly.
Josh Hart OVER 10.5 rebounds
Since Julius Randle went down with a season ending shoulder injury, Hart is averaging over 18 rebound chances per game with over 10 rebounds per game while playing 40 minutes per game.
I like targeting Hart specifically because I’m worried that the Knicks center rotation can be in foul trouble during this one with Embiid’s knack for drawing fouls. This can lead to reduced minutes for Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson, but Hart won’t be as much of a target for foul trouble and will likely play north of 40 minutes.
Hart went over this number in all three games this season, I’ll bet on it again.
Buddy Hield OVER 1.5 three pointers made
There are some questions how the Sixers offense operates with a hobbled Embiid, and I think we see him be more of a passer, and for the likes of Hield to be counted on to cash in.
Hield is shooting about 39% from beyond the arc since being dealt to Philadelphia while taking almost seven threes per game, which comes out to a shade under three three-point makes per game as a Sixers wing.
While the Knicks defense is stout, Hield is going to take more than enough threes to cash in on two.
