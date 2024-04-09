Is Alex Caruso playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Bulls April 9
Alex Caruso missed Sunday's game against Orlando.
After the New York Knicks win over the Bucks on Sunday, the team is back in Chicago to play the Bulls. It's the second-to-last time the Knicks will play the Bulls, as Chicago will be at MSG on Sunday for the regular-season finale.
The Bulls got the best of the Knicks on Friday in a 108-100 win. Josh Hart was ejected after 11 minutes for a Flagrant 2 foul on Javonte Green. Officials said Hart intentionally kicked Javonte Green in the head. Hart made sure to clap back at Scott Foster for the absurd call.
On Tuesday, you can bet Hart will be sure to keep his limbs to himself. He logged 37 minutes in New York's win over Milwaukee. With the Knicks a game back from the No. 2 seed in the East, every minute of their final four games of the regular season matters.
Chicago is coming off a 113-98 win against Orlando. The Magic have the same record as the Knicks (46-32) but own the tiebreaker over New York. The Bulls were without one of their starters, who is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Chicago holds the No. 9 spot in the East with a 37-41 record, one game ahead of Atlanta at No. 10.
Alex Caruso's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Alex Caruso (ankle) is listed as questionable. He missed Sunday's loss to Orlando.
UPDATE: Alex Caruso is available.
Coby White's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Coby White (ankle) is listed as probable.
UPDATE: Coby White is available.
Knicks injury report
Bojan Bogdanovic (left wrist sprain) is probable. Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.
Bulls injury report
Coby White (ankle) is probable. Alex Caruso (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (quad) are questionable. Zach LaVine (right foot), Patrick Williams (left foot), Lonzo Ball (knee), and Julian Phillips (foot) are out.
UPDATE: Coby White and Alex Caruso are available. Ayo Dosunmu is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
Chicago: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic
New York's next three opponents
The Knicks will play their final road game of the 2023-24 regular season on Thursday before returning to MSG.
April 11 at Boston
April 12 vs. Brooklyn
April 14 vs. Chicago