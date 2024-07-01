7 New York Knicks who are as good as gone this summer
No. 2: Julius Randle
Every other player on this list looks like they will be off the Knicks by the time the summer ends. Including Julius Randle on this list is a much more harrowing choice, as it's certainly possible that Randle returns to the team fully healthy and is ready to push for another All-Star season next year.
At the same time, the Knicks performed remarkably well last year without Randle, and OG Anunonby as a floor-spacing power forward opens up the Knicks' offense without sacrificing its defense. The Knicks could still use Randle's scoring and shooting, but for what he is being paid he would be an expensive player to keep around when the Knicks' best starting lineup option may not even include him.
Would he accept a role off the bench as a Sixth Man? Perhaps, but given his contract and history with the team (two-time All-NBA selection!), it seems more likely he would start and Anunoby and Mikal Bridges would slide up to the 2 and the 3. At some point, however, it seems that moving Randle to add a different kind of player -- perhaps a center replacement with Hartenstein leaving, or a pair of role players with shot creation -- makes a lot of sense.
Randle is not a free agent, and the Knicks won't simply dump him (subscription required). They can certainly use his shot creation, especially in the regular season. With that being said, when an expensive high-volume player becomes expendable, it's only a matter of time. Whether it's on July 4th or October 4th, it seems like the writing may finally be on the wall for Randle's time in New York.