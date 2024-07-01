7 New York Knicks who are as good as gone this summer
No. 4: Shake Milton
Another guard that the Knicks picked up last season, Shake Milton signed a rest-of-season contract with the New York Knicks on March 5th and appeared in just six games for the Knicks down the stretch.
There was a point in time when Milton looked like a lock for a long career, playing big minutes off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers, but his lack of a consistent jumpshot and mediocre handle and passing meant he never made enough of an impact to justify a starting spot or even large amounts of minutes. He signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer and was one of their worst rostered players all year, then was salary-dumped and waived before signing with the Knicks.
It's hard to imagine the Knicks would bring him back after a bad end to the year and no team-player connection. However, they will need to fill out their roster with players on minimum deals, so it's possible Milton doesn't have a market anywhere else and the Knicks are willing to give him a roster spot.
The other possibility is that he takes a hair more money to be a part of a sign-and-trade to the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks could use Non-Bird Rights to sign him to slightly more than the minimum, then add him to the deal with the Nets. Brooklyn may be more interested in Milton than Burks because of the lower price tag. It's one of a few options the Knicks have to expand their deal with the Nets.