7 Knicks who are expected to start the season out of Thibodeau's rotation
Knicks rookies (Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr.)
After Summer League, Kolek is the top rookie. The Athletic's Zach Harper named the 23-year-old the best second-round pick (subscription required) in Las Vegas for a reason. Kolek averaged seven assists per game.
Even after Begley's report that Kolek is ahead of Payne, the rookie is still outside Thibodeau's projected rotation. Maybe Thibs will expand his rotation from nine to 10 players to include Kolek. The point guard's ascension after only a month as a Knick is impressive, especially considering rookies don't typically play meaningful minutes in New York. He's on the right track.
Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar will certainly be on the outside of the rotation looking in. They'll spend most of their time in Westchester. McCullar is the only rookie who hasn't signed a deal with the Knicks, but one could be coming for the 23-year-old who has drawn Josh Hart comparisons.
Training camp and the preseason will be interesting. Keep an eye on Kolek!