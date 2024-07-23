7 Knicks who are expected to start the season out of Thibodeau's rotation
Cam Payne
In a (sort of) unexpected move, the Knicks signed Cam Payne to a one-year deal. The signing caused fans to think that a Miles McBride trade could be on the horizon, but that belief has been debunked. At least for the time being, McBride isn't going anywhere.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that Payne's playoff experience was a big selling point. The Knicks are coming off their second consecutive postseason berth and are looking to secure their third in 2025.
Payne's experience and playmaking abilities are pluses, especially since New York traded Immanuel Quickley last December. However, Begley also reported that based on how things currently stand, Tyler Kolek is ahead of Payne on the depth chart.
"This is where things stand with the projected rotation coming out of Summer League: Rookie Tyler Kolek is currently the backup point guard, ahead of Payne, per people familiar with the matter. The Knicks were thrilled to get Payne last week. (He signed for a veteran’s minimum deal.) At the moment, he is viewed as the third lead guard behind Kolek, who had a very strong Summer League."- Ian Begley, SNY
As Begley noted, that can change, as we're still in the thick of the offseason. In the second half of the 2023-24 season in Philadelphia, the 29-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.2% from three. If Thibs calls his number, Payne will be ready.