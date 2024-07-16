6 Former Knicks who are still waiting for their next chance in free agency
Reggie Bullock
Reggie Bullock was part of the New York squad that made a run to the playoffs in 2021. He signed with the Knicks the season before and underwent back surgery after. Bullock debuted in January 2020 and played 29 games to end the season.
In 2020-21, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 41% from three. In the playoffs, his percentages dipped, as Bullock averaged 8.8 points per game on 38.5% shooting from the field and 34.5% from deep.
Bullock left the Knicks for the Mavericks in 2021 free agency. He said it was an "easy, no-brainer" move to go to Dallas. He spent two seasons in Texas, averaging only 7.8 points per game on 40.5% shooting from the field and 37% from three.
Before the start of the 2023-24 season, he was traded to the Spurs as part of the three-team deal that sent Grant Williams to the Mavericks. San Antonio waived Bullock before the start of training camp, and he signed with the Rockets. He averaged 2.2 points per game (44 contests) in Houston this past season.
The 33-year-old isn't the shooter he once was, but he could still provide some value to a team.