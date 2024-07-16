6 Former Knicks who are still waiting for their next chance in free agency
Marcus Morris
Marcus Morris spent half a season with the Knicks in 2019-20, but he started in all 43 games he played. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.9% from deep.
New York traded Morris to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that involved Washington. The Knicks received Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick, which turned into Immanuel Quickley and then OG Anunoby. His time in NYC was brief but memorable.
Morris spent three-and-a-half seasons in Los Angeles before he was traded to Philadelphia in the James Harden deal. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game with the Sixers before he was traded to the Spurs in a three-team deal before the 2024 deadline. San Antonio waived Morris and he signed with Cleveland to finish the season.
Several teams, including Philadelphia and Cleveland, are interested in the 34-year-old's services. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Morris would give the Sixers toughness, something every Knicks fan knows they need.