5 Most-hyped players on Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League squad
Rokas Jokubaitis
After three years, guard Rokas Jokubaitis is back at Summer League. Lithuania failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, which led to his long-awaited return to Vegas. As much as he might wish he was preparing for a historic trip to France, he'll have to settle for Nevada and its 100+ degree temps.
In 2021, Jokubaitis was drafted No. 31 overall and played at Summer League. Since then, the 23-year-old has played for Barcelona in the Euroleague. He has one year left on his deal with the club. When his coach was asked about Jokubaitis' future, he said, "It's a long summer."
In 2023-24 for Euroleague, the guard averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 31% from three. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.0 assists per game in the Olympic qualifiers.
Knicks fans have waited not-so-patiently for Jokubaitis' return. Not only will he be one of the top New York players, but one of the most intriguing players in Vegas. He won't play against top NBA competition at Summer League, but his performance could be telling for his future with the Knicks.