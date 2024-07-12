5 Most-hyped players on Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League squad
Pacome Dadiet
The Knicks traded their No. 24 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, making French forward Pacome Dadiet their first selection at No. 25. Dadiet isn't who fans thought New York would pick, but he has already become one of the favorites from the draft class.
Last season with Ratiopharm Ulm, he averaged 6.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.1% from deep.
Last week, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks signed Dadiet to 80 percent of a standard first-round contract. They paid $850,000 to Ratiopharm Ulm for the forward's buyout, which is why he signed for 80 percent.
Dadiet will be one of the reasons to tune into Westchester's games this upcoming season. He won't turn 19 until the end of July, but he managed to sneak up draft boards to become a first-round pick. His international experience will help as he translates his game to the NBA.
Dadiet's six-foot-eight frame and quickness help him defend all five positions. He isn't a knockdown shooter, but he finishes well at the rim. It will be interesting to see how he does against NBA-level competition in Vegas.