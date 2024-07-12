5 Most-hyped players on Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League squad
Tyler Kolek
Tyler Kolek helped propel Marquette to the Sweet Sixteen during 2024 March Madness before the Golden Eagles ran into DJ Burns and the Wolfpack. In his third and final season in Wisconsin, the guard averaged a career-high 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game on 49.6% shooting from the field and 38.8% from deep.
Kolek was selected No. 34 overall in the 2024 draft by the Trail Blazers, but the Knicks acquired his rights after a trade. Soon after, he set an NBA record for most guaranteed money for a second-round pick when he signed a deal with $6.6 million guaranteed.
Shaka Smart, Kolek's coach at Marquette, thinks that the guard will fit in well in New York.
"But I actually think the part of his game that may surprise some people up there, that I’ve always felt was underrated, is his shooting. Because now you’re playing with Brunson, you’re playing with [Mikal] Bridges, guys that command a lot of attention. Can you make that open shot when your [defender] helps? And I think he’ll be able to do that at a high level."- Shaka Smart, via NYP
The 23-year-old was projected to be a first-round pick, so the Knicks got a steal. He'll need some time in Westchester, but Kolek's a good player to have behind Jalen Brunson.
Don't be surprised if he has a hot shooting night (or nights) in Vegas.