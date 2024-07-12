5 Most-hyped players on Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League squad
Kevin McCullar
Kevin McCullar was the Knicks' No. 56 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He was slotted to be one of New York's first-round picks in several mock drafts and could be a steal.
The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with Kansas in 2023-24, shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. McCullar was a two-time national Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist as a Jayhawk.
Kansas assistant Norm Roberts said McCullar will "fit in perfectly" with the Knicks on both ends of the court. Roberts said the guard/forward has "as high of a defensive IQ as any player I've ever been around in my life." If that doesn't explain why New York drafted him, here's this: Roberts (like many others) compared McCullar to Josh Hart. The Knicks can never have too many Harts on the roster.
Unsurprisingly, McCullar was a favorite in the organization even before he was drafted. He's a Tom Thibodeau-type player. You know the head coach will enjoy watching him in Vegas.