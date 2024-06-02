5 Knicks who could sign big-time contracts this summer to stay in New York
2. OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 that he is expected to decline to become an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks didn't trade him for him less than five months ago to let him slip through their fingers in free agency.
After New York acquired Anunoby, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the wing would be willing to take less money in free agency if he ended up with the Knicks. Anunoby is a CAA client and his agent is Sam Rose, Leon's son. While anything could happen in free agency, it's safe to say the team has a very good chance of retaining Anunoby.
After the trade, he dealt with a couple of injuries, including an elbow injury that required minor surgery. Unfortunately, Anunoby has a lengthy injury history, but New York looked like a different team when he was on the floor. If he signs a new contract with the Knicks and can stay healthy next season (the same goes for the entire roster), maybe they'll finally make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Anunoby will decide on his player option by June 24 and could sign a four-year, $117 million deal on June 30, but as SNY's Ian Begley pointed out, that's only if he exercises his option. If he declines his option, he could sign a five-year deal worth up to $245 million.