5 Knicks at risk of being traded this summer
If the Knicks land a superstar, a combination of these players could make up the package.
1. Julius Randle
Julius Randle's name has been brought up in trade conversations by fans ever since he stepped foot in New York. Okay, maybe not that long, but the fan base has had a love/hate relationship with the three-time All-Star.
After his first All-Star honor and his role in leading the Knicks to the 2021 playoffs, he signed a four-year extension worth $117 million. His deal goes through the 2025-26 season, which is a $29.5 million player option. Essentially, after 2023-24, he'll have one guaranteed season left on his contract.
Randle was in the middle of yet another hot regular season before a dislocated shoulder sidelined him. He's still working his way back to the court. The way he plays when he returns could impact trade talks this summer if the Knicks pursue a star and Randle's name comes up in conversations.
Over the summer, there was a lot of speculation about Randle's future when he changed his representation from CAA to WME Sports. Fans thought he was seconds away from being traded. The switch didn't mean Randle was no longer committed to the Knicks, but it could come into play in the future.
Randle's been a monster. New York shouldn't want to lose him, but his salary could help the front office net their long-awaited star.