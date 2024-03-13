5 Knicks at risk of being traded this summer
If the Knicks land a superstar, a combination of these players could make up the package.
2. Donte DiVincenzo
Donte DiVincenzo headed the 2023 free agency class, and he's played even better in 2023-24 than in 2022-23. The sharpshooter is averaging a career-high 14.3 points on 44% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three on an average of eight attempts per game.
He signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Knicks as a free agent. Over the next three seasons, he'll make $11.4 million (2024-25), $11.9 million (2025-26), and $12.5 million (2026-27). He's already outplayed the $10.9 million he's making this season.
DiVincenzo should be part of New York's core long-term, but again, if the right star becomes available, the opposing front office would be doing a disservice if they didn't inquire about the 27-year-old. He isn't a promising young player, but he's played so well as a Knick that he's upped his trade value. His salary could be used as filler in a deal.
The Villanova backcourt has been a success. The only reason that should change is if the front office feels as if they can't pass up on a certain star.