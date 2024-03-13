5 Knicks at risk of being traded this summer
If the Knicks land a superstar, a combination of these players could make up the package.
3. Josh Hart
Josh Hart signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension last summer after he opted into his $12.9 million player option for 2023-24. The extension will start in 2024-25, when he'll make $18.1 million, and end with a $22.4 million team option in 2027-28.
Hart was traded ahead of the 2022 and 2023 deadlines but found a home with the Knicks. He fits in perfectly, embracing the New York toughness and doing whatever's asked of him. Clearly, the front office prioritized signing Hart to a long-term deal, so they should only consider a trade if it'll help them get the right superstar.
Hart's unlocked a new level of his game with the Knicks, but he was a solid role player even before his arrival. The organization has proven that you can't go wrong with a Villanova player, and Hart embodies Jay Wright's winning mentality. Seeing him go would be hard, but the NBA is a business. To get a star, you have to be willing to give up something of value in return.