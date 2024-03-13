5 Knicks at risk of being traded this summer
If the Knicks land a superstar, a combination of these players could make up the package.
4. Mitchell Robinson
Unfortunately, Mitchell Robinson has suffered several injuries since the Knicks drafted him in 2018. He's been out since early December with an ankle injury, one that required surgery. It was initially thought to be season-ending surgery, but he's on track to return this season.
Robinson's on a good deal. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract with New York in 2022 free agency. His salary is declining, so he'll make $14.3 million next season and $12.9 million in 2025-26.
He'll turn 26 on April 1, so he still has plenty to give the game. He's improved each season, too. Before he got injured, he was averaging a career-high 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He's a menace on the defensive end and on the boards. There's a reason why Tom Thibodeau has repeatedly said he's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league.
Robinson's two red flags are his injury history and offensive weaknesses, but he would still be an enticing trade chip to opposing teams. If the Knicks were to include him in a trade for a star, whether that be before or after free agency, the front office would have Isaiah Hartenstein to fall back on. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent and would surely be happy to stay in New York.