5 Knicks whose futures are up in the air this offseason
1. OG Anunoby (player option)
The Knicks kicked off trade season with a bang when they sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for Anunoby on Dec. 30. As devastated as fans were about losing two of their homegrown stars, Anunoby's presence quickly reminded them why the front office made the trade.
New York looked unstoppable when Anunoby entered the starting lineup in January, but injuries stopped that momentum. Randle dislocated his shoulder, and Anunoby dealt with an elbow injury that required surgery. Luckily, Anunoby returned, but he missed time in the postseason with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Pacers in Game 2. He started Game 7, but lasted a few minutes before Thibodeau pulled him.
One of the biggest concerns about Anunoby is his health, but that shouldn't stop New York from keeping him in free agency. The 26-year-old has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 that he's expected to decline to become an unrestricted free agent.
The good news is that CAA represents Anunoby, who has said he'd be willing to take less money to stay with New York. He fits perfectly with this Knicks roster and spoke highly of his short time in NYC.
Not only should he be back next season, but hopefully, he'll have good health.