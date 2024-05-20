5 Knicks whose futures are up in the air this offseason
2. Isaiah Hartenstein (UFA)
New York signed Hartenstein to a two-year, $16 million contract in 2022. He and Brunson were both free agency home runs for the Knicks. Both could sign new deals this summer, as the point guard's eligible to sign an extension, and Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent.
The center has said he'd like to stay in New York, which makes sense because the past two seasons were the best of his career, specifically 2023-24. In the regular season, he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. When Robinson went down in December, Hartenstein more than answered the call.
Hartenstein has set himself up for a nice payday (subscription required) and will draw interest from opposing teams. The Knicks should want to keep Hartenstein, and they'll have the upper hand. He'll get paid starter money, and if it's by New York, it will be interesting to see if the team keeps Robinson or trades him.