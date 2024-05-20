5 Knicks whose futures are up in the air this offseason
3. Precious Achiuwa (RFA)
Knicks fans didn't pay much attention to Precious Achiuwa after he was included in the Anunoby trade. He was nothing more than a throw-in, but the New Yorker quickly changed that narrative. With Robinson still out after undergoing ankle surgery in December, Achiuwa stepped up. He averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in the 49 regular-season games he played (18 starts).
Achiuwa will be a restricted free agent this summer. ESPN's Bobby Marks predicted the big man will sign a deal worth $8-$10 million annually. The Knicks will be able to match any offers Achiuwa gets from other teams.
Depending on what happens with Hartenstein, the front office could prioritize keeping Achiuwa. Or, if the Knicks are considering including Robinson in a trade (which is pure speculation), they could retain Achiuwa in free agency. He's had his ups and downs in his short time in New York but stepped up when needed. That can't be forgotten.
Unless offers from opposing teams are too much for the Knicks to match, Achiuwa could be back next season.