5 Knicks whose futures are up in the air this offseason
4. Alec Burks (UFA)
The Knicks brought Alec Burks back to NYC with the hope that he'd provide three-point shooting, considering he shot 40.1% from deep in the first half of the season in Detroit. Unfortunately, he struggled so much that Tom Thibodeau had no choice but to remove him from the rotation.
Burks surprised everyone when New York had no choice but to play him in Indiana when the Knicks were even more shorthanded after OG Anunoby's injury. The veteran guard stepped up big time, averaging 14.8 points in six games.
Entering the offseason, though, he could sign with a new team. The soon-to-be 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent. Even with his brief playoff success, Burks might not have done enough to prove New York should re-sign him. He's at the bottom of the list of players the Knicks should prioritize financially this summer.
New York fans will always respect Burks, specifically his professionalism. Sadly, the reunion didn't go as planned initially, but he changed that narrative in the postseason.