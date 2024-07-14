5 Current Knicks who might not be on the team this time next year
Mitchell Robinson
Robinson has two more years on the four-year deal he signed as a free agent in 2022. With Hartenstein gone, Robinson’s health is more important than ever. He was the starter until last December when he underwent ankle surgery. When he returned in March, he came off the bench until he re-injured his ankle.
Since Hartenstein’s departure, the Knicks have explored backup center options. Kessler is a popular name, but his price tag could turn New York away. Duren is another player who has been mentioned. If the Knicks managed to get either of those young centers before or during the season, maybe the Robinson trade rumors would reoccur.
It’d be wise for New York to hold off and wait to see how the first half of the season plays out for Robinson. Before he got injured last season, he was in the DPOY conversation. Too much focus has been placed on the Knicks losing Hartenstein. As important as he was, they still have Robinson. He’s a menace defensively and on the boards when he's healthy.
The only way Robinson wouldn't be around next year is if he was traded, which is an outcome that can't be counted out.