5 Current Knicks who might not be on the team this time next year
Jericho Sims
The Knicks picked up Jericho Sims' $2 million club option for 2024-25. Currently, he's the team's primary backup center, which might not still be the case when the season starts.
The 25-year-old was a 2021 second-round pick. In his first three seasons in the league, he averaged 2.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. Sims moved into the backup center spot when Mitchell Robinson got hurt last season. After the Knicks acquired Precious Achiuwa in the OG Anunoby trade, Sims was bumped out of the rotation.
Considering New York's lack of depth at center, picking up Sims' option was a smart move. He's in the final year of his contract, meaning he'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Unless he makes a huge leap in his fourth season, the Knicks shouldn't prioritize keeping him. He could be traded before the season starts if New York acquires another center.
Sims has the athleticism but hasn't shown much beyond throwing down lobs.