5 Current Knicks who might not be on the team this time next year
The New York Knicks made the most unexpected move of the offseason, and there are still a few months left until the 2024-25 season begins.
Trades and signings will continue to file in this summer pertaining to the Knicks, and some could foreshadow what will happen in the upcoming season. By the time the 2025 offseason rolls around and the draft and free agency frenzy are over, several current players could no longer be on the roster.
Keita Bates-Diop
Keita Bates-Diop is one of the newest Knicks after the Nets sent him across the river as part of the Mikal Bridges trade. Brooklyn acquired the forward from Phoenix before the 2024 deadline. He averaged 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game (14 contests) with the Nets.
The 28-year-old picked up his $2.7 million player option for 2024-25 from the two-year deal he signed with the Suns last offseason. If he starts the season as a Knick, he won't end it as one.
Bates-Diop, who was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round of 2018, has hopped around the league. He's played for Minnesota, Denver, San Antonio, Phoenix, and Brooklyn, and he might not even play a single game for New York. Hopefully, the rest of his journey pans out.