4 Trade scenarios Knicks fans must prepare for this offseason
3. Trading Mitchell Robinson
Isaiah Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Precious Achiuwa will be a restricted free agent. The Knicks want to keep Hartenstein, but he could take more money from another team (like the Thunder or Magic).
If I-Hart decides to stay in New York, opposing teams could contact the front office about Mitchell Robinson's availability. He was the full-time starter until he underwent ankle surgery last December. When he returned in late March, he wasn't 100 percent, so he came off the bench. Hartenstein rightfully kept the starting role.
Robinson has two more years left on his current contract. Depending on what the Knicks could get in return, a trade could happen. He's a great defender and is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, but his injury history is concerning.
There's also the chance that if the right star hits the market, Robinson could be included in the package. None of this is to say that Robinson should be traded, but more so to prepare for the chance a deal could happen.