4 Trade scenarios Knicks fans must prepare for this offseason
When New York Knicks fans look back on the 2024 offseason, they could reference it as the summer when a league-altering trade happened. Or, it could be another offseason without a major trade.
The offseason will ramp up later this month, closer to the draft, when things will get interesting. Trade rumors will start to multiply. Given the Knicks' position, many rumors will regard New York. It's still too soon to predict what may or may not happen, so let's explore a few scenarios that could happen this summer.
4. A beloved player leaving in a star trade
If the Knicks get their star this summer, it won't happen without giving up the right combination of draft assets and players. There's only one untouchable player on the roster. Jalen Brunson isn't going anywhere, but a couple of his teammates could be.
New York traded three of its top young players last season (Barrett, Quickley, Grimes), so fans no longer have to worry about losing them, as that fear has already come true. The Knicks' most valuable young player left on the roster is Miles McBride, who signed a steal of an extension this past season.
The front office should try to keep hold of players like Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, but there's always the chance (no matter how slim) that one of them could be included in the package for a star. No, not for someone like Mikal Bridges. The only reason part of that trio should be thrown into a deal is if it's for one of the top players in the league.
You never know what an NBA offseason will bring, so it's best to mentally prepare for all the possibilities.