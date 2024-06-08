4 Reasonable expectations for the Knicks' 2024 offseason
1. Cash in draft assets
Soon after New York was eliminated in the playoffs, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the organization was targeting the offseason as the time to trade for a star. Yes, that's been the case the past couple of years, but this summer, the Knicks should make their long-awaited move.
Contrary to popular belief, New York shouldn't trade for a star to check off a box. Nor should the front office be willing to part with coveted draft assets for Mikal Bridges, whose ceiling with the Knicks would be a great role player.
Katz also reported that New York wouldn't trade for any player but one that fits Thibodeau's system. That star hasn't hit the trade market yet, but the NBA offseason hasn't officially begun. There could be a surprise name emerge.
The new collective bargaining agreement could tie the Knicks' hands behind their backs next year, meaning they need to cash in their assets this summer before the potential penalties hit. Maybe New York won't trade for a star, but instead, they could make a series of smaller moves to upgrade the roster. Either way, it's time to dip into the assets.