4 Reasonable expectations for the Knicks' 2024 offseason
2. Retain OG Anunoby in free agency
There's zero guarantee that the Knicks will retain Hartenstein in free agency, mainly because he could sign a deal worth more money elsewhere. Anunoby is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 to enter unrestricted free agency, and it's reasonable to expect New York to re-sign him.
The front office lost two homegrown stars for the wing in an initially criticized move. It didn't take long for Anunoby to prove he's a perfect fit in NYC. His injury history is concerning, but it's impossible to ignore how he elevates the Knicks when he's on the floor.
It'd be a tough blow if New York lost him in free agency after only half a season, so fans should believe the front office will do what it takes to get a deal done. It's a huge bonus that CAA represents Anunoby, and his agent is Sam Rose (Leon's son).
After the Knicks-Raptors trade, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that Anunoby said he'd be willing to sign for less money if he was in New York. OG is where he wants to be, so expect a deal to get done!