4 Reasonable expectations for the Knicks' 2024 offseason
3. Draft at least one rookie
New York has three 2024 draft picks: Nos. 24, 25, 38. ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported that the Knicks have explored trade scenarios involving their first-round picks, while SNY's Ian Begley reported there's "internal concern" about the team's depth.
It wouldn't be surprising if they traded a pick (or two), but it'd be beneficial if the front office walked away from the draft with at least one new player. Based on Begley's report, that should happen.
New York landed OG Anunoby in a midseason trade, but it required losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The team's depth suffered, and injuries made the matter worse. A late first-round pick wouldn't automatically step into Thibodeau's rotation, but their development could be key down the stretch.
The Knicks could select a center on draft night to prepare for possibly losing Hartenstein in free agency. Zach Edey could still be on the board. There are concerns about how his game will translate to the NBA, but he could turn into a tremendous late first-round pick.
There is always the possibility that a star will ask out in the next few weeks, meaning New York could cash in its assets early. If that happens, New York should prioritize keeping one pick, even if it's the second-rounder.