4 Knicks who could be dangled in trade talks this offseason
2. Bojan Bogdanovic
New York has until July 2 (both sides could also agree to push back the date) to decide on Bojan Bogdanovic's partially guaranteed salary for 2024-25. If the Knicks guarantee it, he'll make $19 million next season. The 35-year-old will enter unrestricted free agency next summer.
Before the front office traded for Bogdanovic, they were looking for a player on a contract that would make trading for a star easier. With New York entering another offseason centered around a potential trade for a star, the Knicks could use Bogey's matching salary in a deal. Maybe that trade won't happen until after the front office decides on Bogey's partially guaranteed salary.
If New York guarantees the forward's salary without a set trade on the horizon, he could be included in a deal later in the offseason. Or, the Knicks could enter 2024-25 with the forward and trade him before the deadline.
If they make a big-time trade this summer, there's a 99.9% chance that Bogdanovic will be on his way out.