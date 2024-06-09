Daily Knicks
4 Knicks who could be dangled in trade talks this offseason

What moves will the Knicks make this summer?

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Julius Randle
New York Knicks, Julius Randle / Dustin Satloff/GettyImages
2. Bojan Bogdanovic

New York has until July 2 (both sides could also agree to push back the date) to decide on Bojan Bogdanovic's partially guaranteed salary for 2024-25. If the Knicks guarantee it, he'll make $19 million next season. The 35-year-old will enter unrestricted free agency next summer.

Before the front office traded for Bogdanovic, they were looking for a player on a contract that would make trading for a star easier. With New York entering another offseason centered around a potential trade for a star, the Knicks could use Bogey's matching salary in a deal. Maybe that trade won't happen until after the front office decides on Bogey's partially guaranteed salary.

If New York guarantees the forward's salary without a set trade on the horizon, he could be included in a deal later in the offseason. Or, the Knicks could enter 2024-25 with the forward and trade him before the deadline.

If they make a big-time trade this summer, there's a 99.9% chance that Bogdanovic will be on his way out.

