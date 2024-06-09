4 Knicks who could be dangled in trade talks this offseason
3. Miles McBride
Deuce McBride's contract is the biggest steal on the books. After the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors, the guard signed a three-year, $13 million extension. He averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game to finish the second half of the season.
He'll make a mere $4.7 million in 2024-25, $4.3 million in 2025-26, and $3.9 million in 2026-27. In today's NBA, that's next to nothing. He isn't hurting New York by being on the books. In IQ's absence, he became one of the team's best bench players, and he still has plenty of room to grow.
So, why could he be dangled in trade talks? Shouldn't the Knicks want to keep him? If New York gets another star this summer, the opposing team could want McBride to be part of the package. He proved he's a promising young player, as he's only 23. Who knows what he'll evolve into as he gets more experience? If he's given a more significant role on a younger team (like Quickley on the Raptors), McBride could be a starting point/shooting guard.
He's a tough defender whose confidence on the offensive end grew exponentially this past season. If the Knicks lose him this offseason, they'll have to find a replacement, as their depth is already lacking.