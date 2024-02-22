4 Knicks who can up their 2024 free agency value in final stretch of season
Free agency will be here before you know it.
1. OG Anunoby
In 2023, New York traded for Josh Hart, who had a player option for the following season. The front office continued that trend by trading for Anunoby, who has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25. Hart picked up his option, but Anunoby isn't expected to do the same.
The Knicks' top priority in free agency is Anunoby. New York wouldn't have traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for him if the goal wasn't to keep Anunoby long-term. There's no way of knowing how free agency will play out, but Knicks fans can find relief in the fact that the wing is a CAA client. His agent is Sam Rose, Leon Rose's son.
Anunoby's has already made it known that he'd be willing to take a pay cut to be in New York.
"Anunoby held meetings with several agencies this past offseason when he decided to leave Klutch Sports, telling potential representation he was interested in a larger offensive role that would be commensurate with a salary figure in the ballpark of $40 million in average annual value, league sources told Yahoo Sports. However, Anunoby did leave those potential agents with the impression he would be willing to accept a smaller figure if he were to have landed in New York, sources said. "- Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports
If Anunoby plays like he was before having elbow surgery, the Knicks will benefit from him being willing to sign for less money. He's played in only 14 games since being traded, but that stretch provided some of the best basketball New York fans have seen in a long, long time.