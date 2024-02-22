4 Knicks who can up their 2024 free agency value in final stretch of season
Free agency will be here before you know it.
2. Isaiah Hartenstein
It will be challenging for New York to keep Hartenstein when he enters unrestricted free agency, but not impossible. He could make it even tougher on the Knicks by picking up where he left off before missing a few games with a sore Achilles. He's expected to be back against the Sixers.
New York's first move in 2022 free agency was signing Hartenstein to a two-year, $16 million contract. The deal he signs in 2024 will be for more than that. He's made Robinson's extended absence more than bearable with his rim protection and rebounding prowess.
Since Jan. 1, Hartenstein has averaged 12 rebounds, 8.9 points, and 1.5 blocks per game. He's had two 20-rebound games and two 19-rebound games in that span.
An Achilles that's been an ongoing issue for Hartenstein put a halt to his hot streak, but with a week off to rest and relax, expect him to return to his winning ways. He embodies what it means to be a Knick. Hopefully, he'll still be one in 2024-25. Even if he isn't, every Knicks fan should still be happy to see him get a well-deserved payday.