4 Knicks who can up their 2024 free agency value in final stretch of season
Free agency will be here before you know it.
The New York Knicks will begin their final push of the 2023-24 season on Thursday in Philadelphia but won't be at full strength. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson are all expected to be sidelined for a few weeks longer.
The good news is that the Knicks could be at full strength before the regular season ends. Before getting bogged down by injuries, New York had crept up to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. As a team, the Knicks can make a lot of noise in the playoffs.
As always, the goal is for each player to do what it takes to win games. A few Knicks have more incentives to do so than others, as high-level play could translate to a solid payday in 2024 free agency.
So that there isn't any confusion, Bojan Bogdanovic isn't listed. He has a partially guaranteed salary for 2024-25 that the Knicks could fully guarantee, but if they don't, he'd be a free agent. We will operate under the assumption New York will pick up the full salary, as it'd make him a nice trade chip.
4. Alec Burks
Alec Burks is this list's newest (and oldest) player. He's played in only three games since being acquired by the Knicks, with the best one coming against the Pacers in his welcome back to New York.
The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He's a rental that gives New York financial flexibility entering the summer, but that doesn't mean the Knicks won't make him an offer. If he had stayed in Detroit, the belief was that the Pistons were going to re-sign him. Maybe he'll find his way back to Michigan, but if so, it'll be because he wants to be there. His future is very much up in the air.
In the meantime, New York will use Burks to lead the second unit, hit shots, and play hard. Those are all boxes that he checks off. If the Knicks make the deep playoff run they hope to make, Burks will get to showcase his skills on the NBA's biggest stage, which could lead to more money for him when free agency rolls around.