4 Knicks not named Jalen Brunson who have impressed this season
The Knicks have some pretty good role players.
2. Isaiah Hartenstein
Mitchell Robinson went down with what was initially thought to be a season-ending ankle injury in December. That paved the way for Hartenstein to be a full-time starter, and he hasn't missed a beat.
Hartenstein's averaging 7.1 points, a career-high 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He's started in 24 of the 50 games he's played in, averaging 8.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in those starts. New York has certainly gotten its money's worth from the two-year, $16 million deal the center signed in 2022 free agency.
There's one con to how well Hartenstein has played this season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent over the summer and due for a big payday. He could easily start for teams around the league that need a center. The Knicks could (and most likely will) make an effort to retain Hartenstein, but he could have a more prominent role elsewhere.
Who knows how the offseason will play out? From now until the end of the season, New York fans will continue to appreciate Hartenstein's hustle and grit. Maybe the Knicks will get lucky enough to have a healthy Robinson and Hartenstein in time for the playoffs.