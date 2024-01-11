3 Trades that would improve the Knicks' bench ahead of the deadline
The Knicks need to add a scorer off the bench.
By Jed Katz
Knicks get Jordan Clarkson
The Jazz have their own first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but it goes to Oklahoma City if it falls out of the top ten (currently projected 12th), so this trade would practically guarantee them a mid-to-late first-round selection. Plus, a second-round pick that could have originally been their own. It would cost their veteran scorer, but it doesn't make much sense for him to stay in Utah, considering the team is rebuilding.
Evan Fournier's contract would be the only concern in this deal. However, even with his incoming salary, Utah saves $2.7 million in this trade, giving them extra room to pay one of their own guys or add money to get a free agent.
Jericho Sims is a young, unpolished pick-and-roll big, but he could certainly develop into a solid bench player behind Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen. The picks are what really makes this deal appealing for the Jazz, and it's the right amount for Rose to give them, considering Clarkson's deal is up after this season.
While the Knicks would not be guaranteed to retain Clarkson if they were to get him on the last half-season of his contract, he could certainly be convinced to stay. Averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 assists, 00 has always been a consistent contributor for playoff teams, in Utah and Cleveland.
Clarkson fits the group of players who can come off the bench and get a bucket when you need it, similar to Quickley. They're both excellent isolation scorers while being able to dabble in facilitating. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year would add much-needed depth and someone to run the floor when Jalen Brunson isn't out there.