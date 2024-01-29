3 Teams who could trade for Knicks guard Quentin Grimes amid rumors
The Knicks are reportedly open to trading Grimes before the deadline.
2. Utah Jazz
Unlike the Mavericks, the Jazz have a player who the Knicks have expressed interest in. Sending Grimes to Utah would help New York land Jordan Clarkson. Less than two years ago, the Knicks were reluctant to send Grimes to the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, but times have changed.
Utah is in a good position for a team that was supposed to be an afterthought after trading Rudy Gobert and Mitchell. The Jazz are stocked with draft assets, and you know that Danny Ainge will try to get more in a Clarkson trade. SNY's Ian Begley has reported multiple times that he's heard Utah's asking price is "a lot."
If the Knicks are serious about trading for Clarkson, the Jazz should be thrilled to receive Grimes as part of the deal. He'd be a great player on an up-and-coming team and would certainly receive more minutes in Utah.
The main issue in a trade for Clarkson is that because of his price tag, New York would have to dig into its star trade assets, including Grimes. You can't trade for a star without having the right combination of picks and young talent. The Knicks could use Clarkson in a trade for a star, as he still has two years left on his current contract, but he's 31.
As impossible as it may seem, there's a chance New York could successfully complete a deal with Utah. If they can agree to a trade with the organization they have an ongoing lawsuit against, they can agree to one with Ainge!