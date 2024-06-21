3 Teams that could steal OG Anunoby from the Knicks this offseason
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City surprised the NBA world in 2023-24 with a No. 1 finish in the West with a stacked young squad. The Thunder's success flamed out in the playoffs with a second-round loss to the Mavericks, but the future is bright.
OKC is reportedly interested in Isaiah Hartenstein, as the Thunder could offer him more money than the Knicks. If they wanted to pivot their attention toward Anunoby, they could. He'd slide in perfectly in their starting lineup, but it'd come down to whether the front office wants to commit a lot of money to him or not.
If Anunoby meets with Oklahoma City in free agency, he could strongly consider taking the offer. The Thunder are on the rise and have the flexibility to spend. OKC could top New York's offer. Like the Knicks, the Thunder have a star point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
OKC is a team to watch as free agency draws nearer. Anunoby should be on Sam Presti's radar.