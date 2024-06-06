3 Teams that could lure Isaiah Hartenstein away from Knicks with more money
2. Orlando Magic (projected to have $33 million in cap space)
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that Hartenstein nearly signed with the Magic in 2022 before he joined the Knicks. Two years later, Orlando has the cap space to make a run for the center again if they want. The Magic now have Wendell Carter Jr., Moritz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac playing minutes at the five.
Hartenstein might not turn Orlando's head in free agency this time around, but the Magic should at least consider it, especially since Hartenstein would be an upgrade over Carter Jr. Hartenstein played in 75 regular-season games this past season, while Carter Jr. played in 55. In 2022-23. I-Hart played in all 82 regular-season games for the Knicks. He's durable.
If Orlando offered Hartenstein $20 million a year, the team would still have around $13 million to make corresponding moves. The Magic are coming off a season where they made the playoffs for the first time in four years, so maybe they'll be more aggressive than previous offseasons. Hartenstein has postseason experience, and he's proven that there isn't a challenge he won't accept.
Still, Orlando doesn't seem like a team that will seriously pursue Hartenstein in free agency. Maybe that sentiment will change.