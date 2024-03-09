3 Teams that could compete with Knicks in potential Donovan Mitchell trade
If Donovan Mitchell doesn't want to stay in Cleveland, New York will have competition.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers didn't make a move at the deadline because they only had one first-round pick to offer. In the offseason, they could have three first-round picks, depending on whether the Pelicans defer the first-round pick they're owed from the Anthony Davis trade to 2025.
Los Angeles has already been linked to Trae Young and Mitchell, two stars who may or may not be traded this summer. Young is likelier to be dealt between the two, as the Hawks are once again fighting to stay in Play-In Tournament range. However, Young has been connected to the Spurs, so the Lakers would have competition for the point guard.
If Young were to be traded and winded up on the Spurs instead of the Lakers, LA could turn its attention to Mitchell. LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option for next season, so his future is uncertain. He's said he wants to remain a Laker, but it wouldn't hurt for Rob Pelinka to add the 27-year-old star guard to the roster. LeBron deserves another shot at a ring before he retires, and Mitchell would help the cause.
Not only will the Lakers be armed with two (maybe three) first-round picks, but they would have an advantage if they dangled Austin Reaves in trade talks.