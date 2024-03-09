3 Teams that could compete with Knicks in potential Donovan Mitchell trade
If Donovan Mitchell doesn't want to stay in Cleveland, New York will have competition.
2. Miami Heat
The Heat have been (unsuccessfully) trying to find another star to pair with Jimmy Butler. They struck out in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, as the Trail Blazers were content on waiting for better offers to materialize.
Miami was interested in Mitchell when Utah was taking offers for him in 2022. Since then, the Heat have made it to the NBA Finals. The Nuggets' star power was too much for the Heat to compete with, hence why Miami was interested in Lillard. If Mitchell hits the trade market again, you can bet that Pat Riley will do everything he can to bring the All-Star to South Beach.
The Heat have five first-round picks (2024, 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030), so they could combine a few to get the Cavaliers' attention. They also have promising young players such as Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. There's also Tyler Herro, Miami's current starting shooting guard who is having one of the best years of his career.
The last thing Knicks fans should want to see is Mitchell in a Heat jersey. He'd haunt New York for years.