3 Teams that could compete with Knicks in potential Donovan Mitchell trade
If Donovan Mitchell doesn't want to stay in Cleveland, New York will have competition.
The New York Knicks could reignite their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, but it'll depend on several factors. Will he request a trade? Will he sign an extension? Will the Cavaliers be open to trading him? Should the Knicks still be interested?
Cleveland is the No. 3 team in the East. Mitchell has missed the past few games with a bone bruise in his left knee, but he's expected to return soon. Evan Mobley has missed the past couple of games with a sprained left ankle and is expected to miss a couple more. The Cavaliers went on a hot streak without Mobley and Darius Garland earlier in the season, but things could change if their injuries continue to rack up.
The Mitchell trade rumors could heat up if Cleveland is another first-round exit. Two summers ago, the Knicks, Heat, and Nets were at the top of his trade wishlist (subscription required), but he didn't end up with one of those squads. If the Cavaliers trade him this summer, he could wind up in one of his preferred cities.
3 Teams that could strongly pursue potential Donovan Mitchell offseason trade
3. Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn was one of the teams interested in Mitchell two offseasons ago. Since then, the Nets have fallen apart. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving requested trades, and Ben Simmons has spent far more time off the floor than on it. He could've already played his last game in a Nets jersey, as he's been ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury.
The organization has a few first-round picks and players, such as Cam Thomas, they could offer in a trade. Brooklyn is desperate. Rather than entering a rebuilding phase, the Nets could cash their chips in for Mitchell. Would that be the best idea? Probably not. Could it work? Maybe.
Brooklyn wants to build around Mikal Bridges, and trading for Mitchell would make him their franchise player.