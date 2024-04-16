3 Stars the Knicks should target in a trade if they want to keep Julius Randle
No. 1: Knicks should trade for Bam Adebayo
While many of the stars the Knicks would target in a trade would be perimeter players, the Knicks certainly have a strong collection of such players to fill that role if they looked to upgrade at center instead. The problem with investing resources at center and keeping Julius Randle at the same time is that most centers who would thrive in Tom Thibodeau's scheme wouldn't be ideal fits next to Randle.
Yet the player who would pair beautifully on defense with Randle is Bam Adebayo. Randle thrived in switching schemes earlier in his career, and Adebayo is the premier switching center in the NBA. It would require some growth from Thibodeau, but he has already shown he is willing to continue growing and adapting his schemes, especially on offense.
Now it would be time to do so on defense, as a switching scheme with OG Anunoby - Julius Randle - Bam Adebayo would essentially stop any opponent action in its track. Adebayo can defend in space, on the perimeter and at the rim, and the defense could mold to stop any combination of scheme and star players an opposing team can throw at them.
On offense, Adebayo can score well enough away from the rim to improve the spacing, and he is a solid passer who could work two-man actions with both Jalen Brunson and Randle himself. The Miami Heat are likely not shopping Adebayo, but the right package would at least get Pat Riley to listen. It's an intriguing possibility, and perhaps even if the Knicks cannot deal for Bam they could learn from the idea and draft or otherwise sign a player who can play like Adebayo and lean into switching options on defense.