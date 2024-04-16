3 Stars the Knicks should target in a trade if they want to keep Julius Randle
No. 2: Knicks should trade for Paul George
The LA Clippers have all of the pieces to make a deep run in the playoffs this season, but that's been true for years and injuries or inconsistency have always shattered their title run well short of the prize. This season may not be any different, especially for a team relying on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard's health.
If this season again ends in disappointment, Paul George may elect not to sign a new contract with the Clippers but instead look to land elsewhere. Perhaps that means walking in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors, but it may also mean asking for a trade to a desired destination.
The New York Knicks should be working to get onto that short list, as Paul George would be an excellent fit on the roster. George is a high-end shooter, can create shots for himself and others, and can defend four positions. That makes him the ideal fit with just about any configuration of star players, including the Knicks.
George would start at shooting guard in something of a jumbo look, but could slide down to small forward or even the 4 in certain lineups. The defensive pairing with OG Anunoby would be elite, and on offense he could be the ideal No. 2 option this next season, letting Randle attack in advantage situations, and then fade into a smaller role as he ages over the next few seasons.