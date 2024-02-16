3 Stars Jalen Brunson should be recruiting to Knicks during All-Star weekend
Jalen Brunson could lure another star to the Knicks.
2. Donovan Mitchell
Until the day Donovan Mitchell retires, he will be connected to the Knicks. How could he prevent that from happening? Playing in New York.
In all seriousness, Mitchell's future in Cleveland is unclear. The Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the league and are the No. 2 team in the East, but last year, when they finished No. 4, they were ousted by the Knicks in five games in the playoffs. Regular-season success doesn't always equate to postseason success.
Mitchell didn't sign an extension with Cleveland before the season but could sign one in the offseason. The Ringer's Howard Beck recently reported that he's heard Mitchell won't be in Ohio for much longer. He's signed through the 2025-26 season, a $37 million player option.
"There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends,” said the second Eastern Conference exec, echoing a belief held by many around the league."- Howard Beck, The Ringer
If that's the case, Brunson won't have to recruit Mitchell too much. He already believed he would be in New York when Utah traded him, and maybe that'll come true one day. Mitchell's from the area and is an avid Mets fan, so playing for the Knicks would mean he'd get to go home. Why would he be against that?