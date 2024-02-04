3 Realistic trade deadline targets for Knicks (and what they'd cost)
The Knicks could add a ball handler before the Feb. 8 deadline.
The New York Knicks likely already made their big trade by acquiring OG Anunoby at the end of December, but the front office could still make a couple of smaller trades to upgrade a solid roster. New York has emerged as one of the best teams in the league, even with injuries to Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
With the loss of Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks could add another ball handler before the deadline. Miles McBride is Brunson's backup now, but New York could use a player who can create their own shot and lead an offense, a need that will become more apparent in the playoffs.
The Knicks could take a few different routes, but these three players have been most linked to the team in rumors.
3 Realistic trade targets for Knicks and what they'd cost
3. Jordan Clarkson
Jordan Clarkson is arguably the Knicks' best option on this list. He does have one flaw, and it's that he plays for the Jazz. Danny Ainge will try to squeeze everything out of whichever team trades for Clarkson if that's something that happens in the coming week.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Jan. 31 that New York reached out about Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk earlier in the month.
The Knicks need another scorer to come off the bench, and Clarkson fits that bill. In Utah this season, he's averaging 17.6 points and 4.9 assists per game on 42/29/88 shooting splits. He's a former Sixth Man of the Year, the kind of player New York needs.
"Whatever team can get Clarkson will be a game changer,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “I think he’s the best of the volume scorers available on the trade market."- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
Clarkson's signed through the 2025-26 season, so the Knicks wouldn't have to worry about acquiring the 31-year-old only to lose him shortly after that.
Cost: First-round pick and salary filler (Grimes and Fournier?)
