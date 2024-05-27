3 Promising trade-up targets for the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft
1. Tristan da Silva - Colorado
If the Knicks are looking for an incoming rookie who should thrive next to Brunson and Randle while helping the team immediately contend for a championship in 2025, Colorado forward Tristan da Silva may be a trade target during the draft.
At 23 years old, he doesn't possess the upside of younger players such as McCain and Missi. However, he's a win-now prospect who can instantly be counted on to contribute as a rookie due to his versatile all-around game.
He averaged 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during his 2023-24 campaign, shooting 49.3% from the field and 39.5% on three-pointers. At 6'9", he can play multiple frontcourt positions and has shown that he can be an engaged defender.
He's also grown comfortable as a playmaker, averaging a career-high 2.4 assists each night as a senior. His consistent shooting ability, passing skills, and defensive versatility should allow him to fit seamlessly alongside Brunson and Randle in various lineups while spacing the floor for the two stars.
Although he likely won't be available at No. 24, he may fall out of the lottery and allow the Knicks to give up fewer assets to trade up for him. Anunoby, Hart, Bogdanovic, and da Silva could end up being one of the league's best wing rotations during the 2024-25 season.