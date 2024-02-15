3 Pressing Knicks questions that will be answered after the All-Star break
When All-Star break ends, it'll be go time.
1. How legit are the 2024 Knicks?
Don't discredit what New York has already accomplished. Use that to think about how far the Knicks can go.
Brunson is constantly criticized for his height as if that's stopped him from being a star. No one (except him and his family) thought he would be where he is now when he was a second-round draft pick in 2018. It's time to stop pointing out what he isn't and appreciate him for what he is.
New York upgraded the roster twice before the trade deadline with moves for OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Alec Burks. It cost RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes (three rotation players), but you can't get something in return without giving something up. Bogdanovic and Burks are still getting acclimated to the Knicks, but Anunoby has already shown that he's an absolute force.
It's wild to think about, but New York could make serious noise in the playoffs. Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Cleveland aren't safe from a Knicks upset. Just ask the Cavaliers.
There's still the rest of the regular season left, but don't be surprised if New York makes it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years. The Knicks will show us how legit they are over the next few months.