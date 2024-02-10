3 Post trade deadline buyout targets for the New York Knicks to monitor
The Knicks have two open roster spots.
1. Kyle Lowry
Why not go for the guy who helped torch the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs last year? Kyle Lowry was traded from Miami to Charlotte a couple of weeks before the deadline, and the Hornets weren't able to flip him on Thursday.
Although the deadline has come and gone, Lowry remains away from the Hornets. He's expected to be bought out, an outcome that he clearly wants.
Like Dinwiddie, Lowry would be another good backup point guard for the Knicks. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 assists in 37 games (35 starts) for the Heat this season. He should be New York's top priority, but again, it'll be tough to lure him to Manhattan given the team's current rotation. However, if he wants to be on a top team in the East (Joel Embiid's status is concerning), he knows where to go.
The Sixers traded Danuel House to the Pistons on Thursday, giving Philadelphia financial flexibility to sign a player off the buyout market. Lowry is a Philly native and reportedly has an interest in playing for his hometown team, so that's likely where he'll end up if he's bought out.
Kyle, if you have any interest in being a Knick, the door is open!