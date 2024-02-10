3 Post trade deadline buyout targets for the New York Knicks to monitor
The Knicks have two open roster spots.
2. Spencer Dinwiddie
The Knicks acquired Burks to help with their bench guard depth but need to consider adding another point guard. The Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors for Dennis Schroder on Thursday, and he's expected to be waived by Toronto.
A few hours after the deadline, Dinwiddie was at the Knicks-Mavericks game. It would've been nice if he could've subbed in for a depleted New York squad. The reason Dinwiddie was there is likely because he's been linked to Dallas, which is where he spent part of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
The 30-year-old averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 assists in 48 games with the Nets this season, and he started in each of those contests. The biggest issue with Dinwiddie is that he'd most likely rather go to a team like the Mavericks where he can be a regular contributor, something that the Knicks wouldn't be able to offer.
Still, given Dinwiddie's situation, he's someone who New York's front office should be looking into.